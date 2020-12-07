Advertisement

Bob Woodward to take on final days of Trump’s presidency

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward’s next book finds him in the familiar world of documenting a presidency’s ending.

Woodward is teaming with Washington Post colleague Robert Costa on a book about the waning days of Donald Trump’s administration and on the initial phase of Joe Biden’s presidency. The book does not yet have a title or release date.

FILE - The Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward arrives at Trump Tower in New York,...
FILE - The Washington Post associate editor Bob Woodward arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In 1976, Woodward and then-fellow Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein collaborated on the best-selling “The Final Days,” what was then an unusually detailed and devastating account of President Richard Nixon as he neared being forced out of office over the Watergate scandal the reporters helped break.

Woodward already has written two best-sellers on Trump, “Fear” and “Rage.”

For the new book, Woodward and Costa will have competition, from other Post reporters. Penguin Press announced Monday that Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig, co-authors of the Trump book “A Very Stable Genius,” are writing about his last year in office and his loss to Biden. There is currently no title or release date.

