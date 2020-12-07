Body of missing fisherman found near east Tennessee dam

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (AP) — The body of a fisherman who’s been missing since his boat overturned has been found near an east Tennessee dam, wildlife officials said.

The body of Eric Mowery, 51, resurfaced below Fort Loudoun Dam Saturday afternoon and was found by a fisherman, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a statement.

Mowery, of Heiskell, was in a boat with Steven Musick, 44, when their vessel was pulled into cascading water from the dam’s spillway on Nov. 28, the agency said. Musick, of Jellico, was rescued by nearby fishermen.

Rescue crews from multiple agencies in east Tennessee spent several days looking for Mowery. His death marks the third fatal incident below Ft. Loudoun Dam in three years, the agency said.

