Cold showers on this chilly Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another chance for a wintry mix kicks off the work week, but this round will be lower impact than last week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A weak storm system skirts just to our south to start the week, so we aren’t catching as much of the moisture from this one. It is cold enough for us to see a brief transition from rain to a light wintry mix and light snow, but the persistent snowfall is in the mountains. No accumulation is expected across the valley, but a light dusting on the cold surfaces is possible for the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Smokies, between two and four inches of snow is possible.

We’re only warming to around 42 degrees, with a cold breeze. So, it feels cold enough for snow today! It’s a mostly cloudy day with a 40% coverage in showers of all types. The wind is out of the Northwest 5 to 10 mph but gusts occasionally to 15 mph.

Tonight is mostly to partly cloudy, with a low of 26 degrees. We’ll see some flurries fly and the last few snow showers in the mountains fade away in the morning.

Only light accumulations of snow are expected for the plateau and the Smokies though Monday. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures will slowly thaw as the sunshine returns for the remainder of the work week.

Tuesday is a very chilly day, with the morning in the mid 20s and the afternoon in the mid 40s. But, at least there’s more sunshine for the afternoon.

Wednesday also starts out in the upper 20s, but it warms to the low 50s. There’s a nice recovery with a few passing clouds early and warmer air moving in.

We’re ending the week with upper 50s!

The next decent round of rain arrives next weekend as another cold front sweeps across the area. The best day for rain appears to be Saturday, with another brief transition to a wintry mix to mountain snow Sunday morning. Highs will slide from the mid 50s into the mid 40s.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

