Comcast extends free internet for low-income households through June

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Comcast announced it will extend its offer for low-income households to receive free internet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While many individuals continue to work from home or participate in school virtually, Comcast will continue to provide free internet services for the first 60 days for new internet customers and free access to more than 1.5 million public Xfinity WiFi hotspots through June 30.

“Our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure our network is operating at peak performance and help our customers and our communities navigate this unprecedented crisis,” said Dave Watson, Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Cable. “For nearly a decade, we’ve been on a mission to ensure students have the resources they need to be successful. We have accelerated that work during COVID-19 by partnering with public schools to provide Internet for more low-income students and by working with community centers to create safe spaces for families to connect to free WiFi through Lift Zones.”

More than 1.5 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots in business and outdoor locations are available to anyone who needs them for free, including non-Xfinity Internet subscribers.

For a map of Xfinity WiFi hotspots, click here.

New customers who sign up before June 30, 2021, will receive 60 days of complimentary service. Comcast will also continue to waive the requirement that customers not have back debt due so more families can apply.

To apply, click here.

