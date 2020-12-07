Advertisement

Curious koala sneaks into house, climbs Christmas tree

A curious female koala climbed a Christmas tree in an Australian home. She was removed from the...
A curious female koala climbed a Christmas tree in an Australian home. She was removed from the home by a rescue organization and is now climbing a tree outside.(Source: 1300 Koalaz via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Australian woman came home to find a koala hanging on her Christmas tree like an ornament.

The woman called rescue organization 1300 Koalaz to help her remove the misplaced marsupial. When they answered the call, they initially thought it was a prank.

However, the organization eventually arrived to remove the female koala from the tree. She is now climbing a tree outside the house she broke into.

The organization’s co-founder told CNN that it’s not particularly common for koalas to enter homes, but it does happen.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses...
Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals
Hawaii
Sick of the cold? Hawaii says it will pay for you to move there
Police said just before each of the robberies, the suspect asked about room rates.
Police searching for Tenn. man who reportedly robbed 5 businesses in 12 hours
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications
A quick clipper system will bring a light mix first thing Monday morning.
Brief wintry mix followed by milder air this week

Latest News

Traffic was diverted at Exit 76, the Sugarlimb Road exit, due to the crash investigation.
All lanes reopened on I-75 South in Loudon Co. following fatal crash
Sen. Joe Manchin, D- W.Va., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on...
Senator says Trump, McConnell likely to back COVID-19 relief
In this Aug. 28, 2020, file photo, a no trespassing sign is displayed outside the federal...
Trump cementing death penalty legacy up to Biden inaugural
Health officials say more coronavirus cases will likely lead to more hospitalizations this...
Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19; Calif. enacts stay-at-home order