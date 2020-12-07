Advertisement

Dog adopted after spending over two years in Tennessee animal shelter

During his stay at the shelter, volunteers worked to train Chapo so he’d be ready when someone came to adopt him.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A dog that spent more than two years at an animal shelter finally found a forever home.

Chapo spent the last two and a half years at the Washington County Animal Shelter waiting to be adopted.

During his stay at the shelter, volunteers worked to train Chapo so he’d be ready when someone came to adopt him.

“Everyone please join us in wishing nothing but the best for Chapo as he begins a new life, long overdue,” the shelter said in a post on Facebook. “Oh yeah, and this is why WE NEVER GIVE UP!!”

Posted by Washington County, TN Animal Shelter on Sunday, December 6, 2020

