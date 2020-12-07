Advertisement

Experts recommend getting COVID test 5-10 days after holiday gatherings

(wsaw)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Following the surge of COVID-19 cases after the Thanksgiving holiday, health officials are encouraging individuals to get tested for COVID five to 10 days after gathering with others.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said if you get infected with the virus, you could start to see symptoms anywhere between two and 14 days after exposure.

Anyone who experiences symptoms is urged to get tested for the virus.

For those who decide to travel or attend a group gathering, COVID-19 tests should be considered one to three days before the trip and again three to five days afterward, the CDC said. The agency also recommended travelers reduce non-essential activities for a full week after they return or for 10 days if not tested afterward.

The federal CDC said that the best way to stay safe and protect others is to stay home.

“Cases are rising, hospitalizations are increasing, deaths are increasing. We need to try to bend the curve, stop this exponential increase,” the CDC’s Dr. Henry Walke said during a briefing.

