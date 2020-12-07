Frigid with mountain snow but warmth is closing fast

NOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the mountains get some snow Monday night, most of the rest of us are drying out.

East Tennessee is set for a slow-and-steady warming trend that goes through early Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

First off, there are the overcast skies you probably noticed. Not much came out of the clouds, but snow is continuing to dribble in from north to south. That snow is primarily confined to southeastern Kentucky and the highest elevations of Cherokee National Forest and in our national park.

In the GSMNP, a couple of inches of snow is possible. Elsewhere we don’t expect much snow, but you will probably want the ice scraper to go with the gloves Tuesday morning. We’re pretty cold for late fall standards.

The sun pops back out by Tuesday afternoon, but where’s the warmth? It’s nowhere close!

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds return late Tuesday evening, blotting out the starry skies. It’s a dry passage of a weak system but it may make early-day warming sluggish on Wednesday. By the afternoon, however, we’re finally back to ‘average,’ which isn’t saying much. That’s only around 52° this week around Knoxville.

Thursday and Friday are more sun-filled an noticeably warmer! We’re not far from 60° in the Valley!

Rain is here on Saturday. Be prepped for a soggy and overcast day, but it’s all rain, and not snow... yet.

Light mountain-top snow showers are back for only a select few Sunday morning.

As lows inch back closer and closer to freezing, flurries are here next Monday.

