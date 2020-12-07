Advertisement

Gibbs Elementary, Halls Middle move to online learning Tuesday

Knox County Schools announced Gibbs Elementary School and Halls Middle School will be moving to online learning starting Tuesday, Dec. 8.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:47 PM EST
Online learning for the two schools is expected to last for nine school days, and the students are expected to return for in-person instruction January 5.

According to a release from the school system, the move comes based on “the metric of Teacher/School Staff Attendance.”

