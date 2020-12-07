Advertisement

KFC and Lifetime team up for mini-movie drama

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kentucky Fried Chicken is teaming up with Lifetime for a comical cross-promotion starring Mario Lopez.

It’s called “A Recipe for Seduction.”

It features Lopez in heavy makeup portraying KFC founder Col. Harland Sanders.

It’s billed as a 15-minute Lifetime original mini-movie, but it’s really just an extended, tongue-in-cheek commercial.

According to KFC, the film includes themes of mystery, suspense, deception and “fowl” play.

“A Recipe for Seduction” premieres at 12 p.m. EST and PST Sunday on Lifetime.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses...
Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals
Hawaii
Sick of the cold? Hawaii says it will pay for you to move there
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications
Police said just before each of the robberies, the suspect asked about room rates.
Police searching for Tenn. man who reportedly robbed 5 businesses in 12 hours
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree

Latest News

Weigel’s announced its annual tradition called “Weigel’s Family Christmas” will continue to...
Weigel’s Family Christmas to bring joy to kids despite pandemic
Time Magazine declares 2020 'the worst year ever'
Time Magazine declares 2020 the ‘worst year ever’
Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
The payment pause began March 13 as part of the original coronavirus relief package and has now...
Federal borrowers get to skip another student loan payment
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Utah teacher accused of relationship with 14-year-old, sneaking her into classroom in storage bin