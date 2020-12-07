Advertisement

THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south

A Knoxville woman was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight Monday after standing in the middle lane of I-75 south.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman was fatally struck by a vehicle overnight Monday after standing in the middle lane of I-75 south, officials said.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Melissa Chaffins was witnessed standing in the middle of I-75 south, when she walked into the right lane and was fatally struck by a vehicle.

THP officers say the incident occurred around 3:50 a.m. near mile marker 74.

The driver identified as 70-year-old Dennis Helton of Kentucky was driving a 2019 Dodge Ram when the incident occurred.

THP said no charges were filed.

