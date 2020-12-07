Advertisement

KPD launches program to pair officers with behavioral health specialists

By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department announced a partnership with the McNabb Center for the co-responder pilot program.

The program, that is currently underway, aims to assist individuals facing mental illness or struggles with substance use. The program will pair a master’s level behavior specialist alongside a trained KPD officer to respond to calls that present a behavioral health need.

The partnership will allow individuals’ behavioral health needs to be assessed in real-time and providing them with immediate access to services.

“We have seen several success stories in the short time since the co-responder program has been up and running,” said KPD Chief of Police Eve Thomas. “That tandem unit has addressed multiple calls with individuals experiencing a mental health crisis or substance abuse issues, and subsequently they have been able to divert those individuals from jail to much-needed services. Though the program remains in its infancy stages, we feel that it will continue to allow the KPD to provide more appropriate services to residents in our community.”

Over the summer, the McNabb Center hired a behavioral health specialist to respond to calls with KPD officer Thomas Clinton.

Clinton assisted with the launch of the program due to his experience as a member of the regional Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) board. Clinton also served in the field for four years as KPD’s Homeless Outreach Coordinator.

“A behavioral health specialist brings a unique perspective to the partnership with Knoxville Police Department,” said Candace Allen, senior director of adult intensive outpatient services for the McNabb Center. “We know how important it is to decriminalize mental illness and addictions and to provide referrals to treatment in lieu of jail whenever appropriate. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with KPD to affect change in our community.”

The co-responder team began working in the field in October and has responded to nearly 40 calls since. The KPD-McNabb Co-Response Pilot was initiated by the City of Knoxville this summer as an early step in testing alternative models for responding to the more than 270,000 calls for service that KPD receives each year.

