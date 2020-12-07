Maple Hall announces catering service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gay Street bowling alley and lounge Maple Hall announced they are now offering catering services.

“We can now bring the party to you! Along with a delicious food menu, we can also provide alcoholic beverages and Ham N Goody’s desserts,” said a release.

A holiday catering menu was released Monday which includes a variety of trays, platters, finger foods, snacks and boxed lunches.

Anyone interested in booking catering should contact the venue by email at maplehallknox@gmail.com or by phone at 865-249-8454.

