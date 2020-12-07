Matthew Perry launches ‘Chandler Bing’ merchandise line
“Friends” star Matthew Perry is launching a line of merchandise based on his character “Chandler Bing.”
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you a fan of “Friends” and want to wear merchandise directly from a “Friends” star?
Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the show, is launching a line of merchandise based on his character.
The limited-edition line is available for only two weeks and includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs and baseball caps.
Proceeds from each purchase will support COVID-19 relief efforts.
To purchase Chandler Bing merchandise visit the website here.
