Matthew Perry launches ‘Chandler Bing’ merchandise line

“Friends” star Matthew Perry is launching a line of merchandise based on his character “Chandler Bing.”
Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller-Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe...
Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller-Bing, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller in &amp;quot;The One With The Rumor&amp;quot;.(NBC15)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you a fan of “Friends” and want to wear merchandise directly from a “Friends” star?

Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing in the show, is launching a line of merchandise based on his character.

The limited-edition line is available for only two weeks and includes t-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs and baseball caps.

Proceeds from each purchase will support COVID-19 relief efforts.

To purchase Chandler Bing merchandise visit the website here.

