Advertisement

Minnesota elementary teacher donates kidney to school custodian in need

A Minnesota teacher learned that her school’s custodian was in dire need of a new kidney and didn’t hesitate to step up to the plate.
Patient in a hospital bed.
Patient in a hospital bed.(CDC)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -A Minnesota teacher learned that her school’s custodian was in dire need of a new kidney and didn’t hesitate to step up to the plate.

According to the Minneapolis Star Tribune and CNN, teacher Erin Durga and custodian Part Mertens have been co-workers at Kimball Elementary School in Kimball, Minnesota for nine years.

Mertens had been leaving school early three days a week to attend dialysis treatments. Earlier this year, the school organized a “Hats for Pat” fundraiser to help pay for his treatments. School officials didn’t realize how dire Mertens’ situation was until his daughter posted a plea for help on Facebook.

According to Merten’s daughter, Kayla Matten, none of her fathers’ relatives was a match for a kidney transplant.

“We are now in the process of trying to find someone with an O blood type and someone who is willing to donate their kidney,” said Matten.

CNN reported, when Durga saw the post she didn’t hesitate. She says she wanted to donate her kidney to a co-worker in need.

“Why wouldn’t you do it?” Durga told the Star Tribune.

In late spring, Durga and Mertens found out they were a match.

“It brought a few tears to my eyes,” Mertens told the Star Tribune. “I’m not much for expressing myself.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the two underwent the transplant surgery on July 3. Months later, Mertens is doing well and the Star Tribune reports that he is no longer “tethered” to dialysis treatments.

“I can live again.” Mertens told the Star Tribune.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses...
Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals
Hawaii
Sick of the cold? Hawaii says it will pay for you to move there
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications
Police said just before each of the robberies, the suspect asked about room rates.
Police searching for Tenn. man who reportedly robbed 5 businesses in 12 hours
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree

Latest News

Weigel’s announced its annual tradition called “Weigel’s Family Christmas” will continue to...
Weigel’s Family Christmas to bring joy to kids despite pandemic
Time Magazine declares 2020 'the worst year ever'
Time Magazine declares 2020 the ‘worst year ever’
Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Utah teacher accused of relationship with 14-year-old, sneaking her into classroom in storage bin
The driver went off the left side of the roadway and struck a large boulder, causing the...
Two arrested after Blount Co. deputy chase ends in crash