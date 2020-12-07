Advertisement

Most wanted Tenn. attempted murder suspect captured in Kentucky

Reyna Michelle Rivera
Reyna Michelle Rivera(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list has been taken into custody on charges of attempted murder.

According to authorities, Reyna Michelle Rivera faces a variety of charges out of Cannon County, Tennessee, including attempted first-degree murder.

Rivera was added to the TBI Most Wanted list on December 3. Investigators said she was armed and dangerous. Then, she was taken into custody in Louisville, Kentucky on December 7.

The U.S. Marshals Regional Task Force was able to take Rivera into custody.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses...
Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals
Hawaii
Sick of the cold? Hawaii says it will pay for you to move there
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications
Police said just before each of the robberies, the suspect asked about room rates.
Police searching for Tenn. man who reportedly robbed 5 businesses in 12 hours
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree

Latest News

Tennessee basketball game
Basketball Vols to take on Cincinnati Saturday afternoon
Knox County reports lowest COVID-19 case increase in December
Cold showers to some snowfall
Cold showers on this chilly Monday
The partnership will allow individuals’ behavioral health needs to be assessed in real-time and...
KPD launches program to pair officers with behavioral health specialists