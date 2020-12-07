New York Jets fire defensive coordinator Gregg Williams after controversial blitz call

(WVLT) -The New York Jets fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on Monday.

ESPN reported the decision came Monday morning after Williams called an ill-fated, all-out blitz that resulted in a 21-28 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Jets named assistant head coach, inside linebackers coach Frank Bush as the interim defensive coordinator.

ESPN reported with 13 seconds lefts, Williams took an unnecessary gamble, leaving rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson in man-to-man coverage against Henry Ruggs III, who burned for a 46-yard touchdown.

The playcall was unprecedented in recent NFL history. According to research by ESPN Stats and Information, out of the 252 pass plays attempted under similar circumstances in the past 15 seasons, the Jets were the only defense to send more than six rushers.

Williams becomes the first member of Adam Gase’s coaching staff to be fired. Gase hired Williams in January 2019 after Gase was hired.

The Jets are 0-12 and the defense is ranked 29th in the NFL.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.