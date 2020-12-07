Advertisement

New York Jets fire defensive coordinator Gregg Williams after controversial blitz call

The New York Jets fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on Monday.
FILE - In this June 4, 2019, file photo, New York Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams looks on as his players run drills at the team's NFL football training facility in Florham Park, N.J. A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the New York Jets fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams a day after his stunning play call cost the team its first win of the season. The still-winless Jets were seconds away from their first victory Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, until Williams inexplicably called for an all-out blitz against Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WVLT) -The New York Jets fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams on Monday.

ESPN reported the decision came Monday morning after Williams called an ill-fated, all-out blitz that resulted in a 21-28 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Jets named assistant head coach, inside linebackers coach Frank Bush as the interim defensive coordinator.

ESPN reported with 13 seconds lefts, Williams took an unnecessary gamble, leaving rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson in man-to-man coverage against Henry Ruggs III, who burned for a 46-yard touchdown.

The playcall was unprecedented in recent NFL history. According to research by ESPN Stats and Information, out of the 252 pass plays attempted under similar circumstances in the past 15 seasons, the Jets were the only defense to send more than six rushers.

Williams becomes the first member of Adam Gase’s coaching staff to be fired. Gase hired Williams in January 2019 after Gase was hired.

The Jets are 0-12 and the defense is ranked 29th in the NFL.

