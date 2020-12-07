Advertisement

Pizza Hut is selling a triple-decker pizza box

Pizza Hut is launching a three-in-one meal in a new triple-decker box.
Pizza Hut is selling a triple-decker pizza box.
Pizza Hut is selling a triple-decker pizza box.(Pizza Hut)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(CNN) -Pizza Hut is launching a three-in-one meal in a new triple-decker box, CNN reported.

The Triple Threat Box, which costs $21 and will be available at Pizza Hut locations nationwide, will include two medium one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and 10 mini cinnamon rolls from Cinnabon.

Customers can choose from the Thin ‘N Crispy pizza or the Original Pan crust pizza.

CNN reported, last year Pizza Hut captured 21% of the market among large pizza chains, second to Dominos 27%.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

