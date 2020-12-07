Advertisement

Publix recalls holiday cookie platter for allergy risk

Don’t let a pecan ruin your holidays.
Don't let a pecan ruin your holiday dessert.
Don't let a pecan ruin your holiday dessert.(Publix)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Don’t let a pecan ruin your holidays.

Publix announced its Publix Bakery 20-ounce Holiday Cookie Platters are being recalled as they might contain pecans that aren’t listed on the ingredients list.

The company that produces the product, George DeLallo Co. Inc. of Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, issued the allergy alert Monday, Dec. 7.

There have been no illnesses reported.

The platters were sold in Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.

The cookies come in a clear plastic package with UPC 41415 88690, marked with lot W34326 and best by date April 10, 2021 on the top.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the pecan-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of pecans,” Publix said in the release. “Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by a temporary breakdown in the company’s packaging processes.”

People are asked to return the platters to the store for a full refund. Anyone with questions can call Publix at 1-800-433-9100.

