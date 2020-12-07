Safety tips to avoid dangers of holiday decorating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission released safety tips for people decorating for the holidays.

While Christmas lights and trees are beautiful to look at they can also cause detrimental house fires.

According to the commission, an average of 100 Christmas tree fires and nearly 1,100 candle-related fires happen each year during the holiday season.

“If you are choosing a fresh tree, you want to make sure that you always keeping it watered. You want to choose a tree that is fresh. Check the needles on the tree and make sure that it’s not brittle or breaking off before you bring it into the home. And if you are choosing an artificial tree, you want to look for that flame-resistant label on the packaging before you make that purchase,” Nikki Fleming with the commission said.

Individuals who are reusing a tree from the previous year are urged to check and make sure there are no broken sockets or wires or frayed wires. If a person’s tree has any of those they are advised to get a new tree to avoid a potential fire.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said there are typically 200 decorating-related injuries every day during the holidays. In 2019, there were six fatalities.

Homeowners should not leave their lights on at night, according to the commission. They say lights should be turned off or unplugged to prevent an electrical short catching fire during the night.

