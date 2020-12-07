Advertisement

Some seek out fortune tellers amid pandemic’s uncertainty

By KTVT staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKINNEY, Texas (KTVT) - In a world of uncertainties, people are looking for predictability. McKinney resident Premila Patel finds it at Soultopia.

“With the COVID and everything, I was stuck in a bubble,” she said.

And it’s not just Patel who is looking for assurance. A recent article in the New York Times highlights increased online traffic for horoscope and psychic consultations.

Astrologers and Tarot card readers have reported an increased demand in their services.

“Since the pandemic, it’s just been an explosive amount of people coming in our stores and also through Zoom and on online and also on the phone,” said Michelle Welch, a psychic medium, who reported her business has gone up over 70% in since the beginning of the pandemic.

“It’s is a broad, broad variety of reasons, but it starts primarily with the uncertainty. But then also the fact that people are at home a lot, so that creates some issues when we’re at home and we’re with our family a lot, and then the uncertainty with jobs. And then people that are just maybe, unfortunately, going over into that despair,” she said.

She says she’s seeing more young people come in for readings.

They are also attracted to products like incense, crystals and stones, which they believe will cleanse their space and ward off negativity.

“We sold a pallet of sage in the last two weeks, and so that, crystals, and it’s all for like things that we’re we feel like there’s this negativity,” Welch said.

Patel has had to readjust to her life after the pandemic.

“I feel that people want to have some hope. It’s like being forewarned. You kind of know that something’s going to happen, and this just gives you a little bit of a preparation,” she said.

With the future filled with uncertainties, both Patel and Welch say people are simply looking for comfort, company and a spiritual connection.

Welch said Facetime, Zoom and other video services have made it easier for people to reach psychics. She believes they are seeking answers that they may not be finding elsewhere.

Copyright 2020 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses...
Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals
Hawaii
Sick of the cold? Hawaii says it will pay for you to move there
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications
Police said just before each of the robberies, the suspect asked about room rates.
Police searching for Tenn. man who reportedly robbed 5 businesses in 12 hours
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree

Latest News

Weigel’s announced its annual tradition called “Weigel’s Family Christmas” will continue to...
Weigel’s Family Christmas to bring joy to kids despite pandemic
Time Magazine declares 2020 'the worst year ever'
Time Magazine declares 2020 the ‘worst year ever’
Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
The payment pause began March 13 as part of the original coronavirus relief package and has now...
Federal borrowers get to skip another student loan payment
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Utah teacher accused of relationship with 14-year-old, sneaking her into classroom in storage bin