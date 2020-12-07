Advertisement

Tennessee Dept. of Health launches campaign to support mental health during the holidays

The Tennessee Department of Health launched a new campaign to help Tennesseans with their mental struggles at the end of the year.
The Tennessee Department of Health launched a new campaign to help Tennesseans with their mental struggles at the end of the year.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the holidays are usually a time of joy for many, it can also be a time when some struggle with addiction and depression. The ongoing pandemic has increased officials concerned for individuals struggling with their mental health.

The Tennessee Department of Health launched a new campaign to help Tennesseans with their mental struggles at the end of the year.

According to the health department, drug overdose deaths increased in Tennessee by 15 percent in 2019 compared to 2018, and provisional data suggests that overdose deaths will rise even higher in 2020.

TDH officials said social distancing measures, unemployment and the high death toll due to COVID are contributing to increased stress.

TDH highlighted the new Resilient TN campaign launched this week, focusing on suicide and drug overdose prevention. Through the campaign, officials plan to do social media outreach, virtual trainings, and events helping Tennesseans struggling with depression and drug use.

For individuals struggling with depression, there is help available 24/7. Call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255.

