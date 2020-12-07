Advertisement

Tennessee State representative in hospital with COVID pneumonia

Byrd was transported to St. Thomas Hospital by helicopter over the weekend.
Byrd was transported to St. Thomas Hospital by helicopter over the weekend.
Byrd was transported to St. Thomas Hospital by helicopter over the weekend.(TN General Assembly)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee State Representative David Byrd has been hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 and pneumonia, according to Byrd’s family.

Byrd represents District 71, including Hardin County, Lewis County and Wayne County.

In a post on Facebook, the family revealed Byrd was diagnosed with COVID and pneumonia at Wayne County Hospital Saturday night.

Byrd was transported to St. Thomas Hospital by helicopter over the weekend. His wife is experiencing symptoms but has not yet been tested.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses...
Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals
Hawaii
Sick of the cold? Hawaii says it will pay for you to move there
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications
Police said just before each of the robberies, the suspect asked about room rates.
Police searching for Tenn. man who reportedly robbed 5 businesses in 12 hours
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree

Latest News

Reyna Michelle Rivera
Most wanted Tenn. attempted murder suspect captured in Kentucky
Tennessee basketball game
Basketball Vols to take on Cincinnati Saturday afternoon
Knox County reports lowest COVID-19 case increase in December
Cold showers to some snowfall
Cold showers on this chilly Monday
The partnership will allow individuals’ behavioral health needs to be assessed in real-time and...
KPD launches program to pair officers with behavioral health specialists