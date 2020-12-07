Tennessee State representative in hospital with COVID pneumonia

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee State Representative David Byrd has been hospitalized with complications from COVID-19 and pneumonia, according to Byrd’s family.

Byrd represents District 71, including Hardin County, Lewis County and Wayne County.

In a post on Facebook, the family revealed Byrd was diagnosed with COVID and pneumonia at Wayne County Hospital Saturday night.

Byrd was transported to St. Thomas Hospital by helicopter over the weekend. His wife is experiencing symptoms but has not yet been tested.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.