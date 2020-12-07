Time Magazine declares 2020 the ‘worst year ever’

Advertisement

Time Magazine has released its latest cover calling 2020 ‘the worst year ever.’
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Time Magazine has released its latest cover calling 2020 ‘the worst year ever.’

The cover shows 2020 with a big red ‘X’ over it.

The article discusses the coronavirus pandemic, nation-wide protests for racial justice and the economic downturn.

It also mentions the deaths of prominent figures including Kobe Bryant, Chadwick Boseman and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

According to Time Magazine, it has used the ‘X’ on its cover only four times including in 1945 to mark the death of Adolf Hitler, 2003 to mark Saddam Hussein at the beginning of the Iraq war, 2006 to mark the death of Abu Mousab al-Zarqawi and most recently in 2011 for the killing of Osama Bin Laden.

