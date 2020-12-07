Two arrested after Blount Co. deputy chase ends in crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said a chase ended in the arrest of two men Monday morning.

According to officials, a deputy was sitting on East Lamar Alexander Parkway when he saw a 2005 Toyota Corolla drive past at 84 miles per hour toward Townsend.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the driver refused to stop. The driver went off the left side of the roadway and struck a large boulder, causing the vehicle to spin around.

Emergency crews responded to the scene but no one was hospitalized.

Both the driver, Joseph A. Baker and the passenger, Alexander N. Armstrong were arrested. Armstrong was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and Baker was charged with no license, speeding, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Baker was also charged with DUI and felony evading arrest.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.