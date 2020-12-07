Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 children missing after Texas slaying

A man is dead and two children are missing after a Harris County, Texas, slaying overnight.
A man is dead and two children are missing after a Harris County, Texas, slaying overnight.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (KTRK) - An Amber Alert was issued after deputies said two young children were caught in the middle of a deadly overnight shooting outside of Houston.

Law enforcement in Harris County said a man in his early 20s was shot and killed by his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend at an apartment complex.

Authorities believe the children, Kalis, 11 mos., and and DJ, 9, are with the suspected shooter.

Officials say the suspect and his girlfriend left with the two children in a 2019 black Cadillac DTS with paper tags.

“They were taken by the male who just committed a felony by shooting an individual, so I wouldn’t take their safety for granted that they are OK,” said Sgt. Greg Pinkins of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Two other children, ages 11 and 6, were left at the apartment with a second woman who has been speaking with investigators.

It’s unclear how the children are connected to the adults involved.

