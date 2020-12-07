Advertisement

Vols kicker Brent Cimaglia out for the season

Brent Cimaglia
Brent Cimaglia(University of Tennessee Athletics)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brent Cimaglia, kicker for the Vols, announced he will opt out for the remainder of the 2020 season.

“First and foremost I want to thank volnation for the support this season,” said Cimaglia in a statement posted on Twitter Monday. “It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to opt-out for the remainder of the season.”

Cimaglia said the decision comes as he needs to focus on his mental-health and physical health.

“Due to many hardships and struggles within the program, it is in my best interest to take this additional time to rehabilitate ongoing injuries.”

