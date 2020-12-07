Advertisement

Weigel’s Family Christmas to bring joy to kids despite pandemic

Weigel’s announced its annual tradition called “Weigel’s Family Christmas” will continue to bring joy to the children of East Tennessee in 2020.
Weigel’s announced its annual tradition called “Weigel’s Family Christmas” will continue to...
Weigel’s announced its annual tradition called “Weigel’s Family Christmas” will continue to bring joy to the children of East Tennessee in 2020.(Weigel's)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Weigel’s announced its annual tradition called “Weigel’s Family Christmas” will continue to bring joy to the children of East Tennessee in 2020.

“This has been a very special and meaningful event since we started it over 20 years ago” said Kurt Weigel, training and recruiting director. “Our volunteers are often entire families, coming together to give back to our community. We’re disappointed we cannot have the traditional event, but our volunteers and children’s health and safety are the priority. We were not going to let the Pandemic “Grinch” steal the joy from these children, so we decided to send each child that would have shopped with us a gift card so that they can still have the gifts they would have selected during our special day. We are grateful this was an option to ensure the joy for the children.”

Weigel’s Chairman Bill Weigel said in an interview Monday that he is sad the volunteers won’t get to enjoy the Christmas tradition, but glad the children will still have an opportunity to participate.

Weigel’s said the event usually includes breakfast for the children and one-on-one partnerships with volunteers who take the kids to Target to purchase Christmas gifts.

“I will miss this special day, seeing all the children and getting to shop with them” said Ann Paul, a Weigel’s volunteer for more than 15 years, “but I am sure Weigel’s thought long and hard about how to still give these children a Christmas they might not otherwise have, plus keep everyone safe. I am so glad to know that they will be receiving gift cards to make their dreams come true.”

Weigel said he felt it is so important to continue to bring joy to the kids despite the circumstances this year.

“Amidst this global pandemic, we felt it more important than ever to bring joy to the children”; said Bill Weigel, chairman. “This December will be different, and though we’ll miss the smiles and tears of joy, and it truly makes our holiday season to know we have made a difference as much as we help make theirs.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses...
Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals
Hawaii
Sick of the cold? Hawaii says it will pay for you to move there
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications
Police said just before each of the robberies, the suspect asked about room rates.
Police searching for Tenn. man who reportedly robbed 5 businesses in 12 hours
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar are no longer requiring masks in stores.
Clerk shot dead inside Tennessee Dollar Tree

Latest News

Time Magazine declares 2020 'the worst year ever'
Time Magazine declares 2020 the ‘worst year ever’
Joe Biden taps his health team as the COVID-19 crisis worsens, but both a vaccine and a...
Biden taps health team amid COVID-19 crisis
Classroom full of desks. Credit: ZUMA / MGN
Utah teacher accused of relationship with 14-year-old, sneaking her into classroom in storage bin
The driver went off the left side of the roadway and struck a large boulder, causing the...
Two arrested after Blount Co. deputy chase ends in crash