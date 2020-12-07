Weigel’s Family Christmas to bring joy to kids despite pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Weigel’s announced its annual tradition called “Weigel’s Family Christmas” will continue to bring joy to the children of East Tennessee in 2020.

“This has been a very special and meaningful event since we started it over 20 years ago” said Kurt Weigel, training and recruiting director. “Our volunteers are often entire families, coming together to give back to our community. We’re disappointed we cannot have the traditional event, but our volunteers and children’s health and safety are the priority. We were not going to let the Pandemic “Grinch” steal the joy from these children, so we decided to send each child that would have shopped with us a gift card so that they can still have the gifts they would have selected during our special day. We are grateful this was an option to ensure the joy for the children.”

Weigel’s Chairman Bill Weigel said in an interview Monday that he is sad the volunteers won’t get to enjoy the Christmas tradition, but glad the children will still have an opportunity to participate.

Weigel’s said the event usually includes breakfast for the children and one-on-one partnerships with volunteers who take the kids to Target to purchase Christmas gifts.

“I will miss this special day, seeing all the children and getting to shop with them” said Ann Paul, a Weigel’s volunteer for more than 15 years, “but I am sure Weigel’s thought long and hard about how to still give these children a Christmas they might not otherwise have, plus keep everyone safe. I am so glad to know that they will be receiving gift cards to make their dreams come true.”

Weigel said he felt it is so important to continue to bring joy to the kids despite the circumstances this year.

“Amidst this global pandemic, we felt it more important than ever to bring joy to the children”; said Bill Weigel, chairman. “This December will be different, and though we’ll miss the smiles and tears of joy, and it truly makes our holiday season to know we have made a difference as much as we help make theirs.”

