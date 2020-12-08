Advertisement

12-year-old boy takes SUV on joyride from New York City to Delaware

A 12-year-old boy and his 7-year-old relative are safe after taking a family SUV on a joyride from New York City to the Delaware border, according to police.
New York City skyline, courtesy MGN
New York City skyline, courtesy MGN(MGN)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK CITY, NY (WVLT) -A 12-year-old boy and his 7-year-old relative are safe after taking a family SUV on a joyride from New York City to the Delaware border, according to police.

Authorities say the children took off in a Range Rover from a Queens home in South Ozone Park just before 9 a.m. Monday.

WPIX reported, with the 12-year-old at the wheel, police say the children crossed the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and drove through New Jersey.

They were stopped by authorities at a rest stop on the New Jersey-Delaware border, according to police.

Investigators say neither of the children or any other drivers were hurt during the incident.

Copyright 2020 WVLT via WPIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
covid19 vaccine
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
The Board of Parole has denied granting Coleman parole in the past.
Woman convicted in Christian-Newsom murders denied parole
Reyna Michelle Rivera
Most wanted Tenn. attempted murder suspect captured in Kentucky

Latest News

THP: Cruiser struck by drug impaired driver
Presents for the children
Christmas wishes come true for 100 foster children in Knoxville
Chilly mornings, milder afternoons ahead
Warmer days lead to rain this weekend
Chilly mornings, milder afternoons ahead
Chilly mornings, milder afternoons ahead
Gatlinburg SkyBridge
Snow day at the Gatlinburg SkyBridge