71-year-old California hiker and his dog rescued

FAIRFAX, Ca. (WVLT/CBS) - A 71-year-old hiker and his dog are safe after the Marin County, California Sheriff’s Office said the pair was rescued on Sunday.

The hiker, who was not identified, and his dog, Yarrow went for a hike on Saturday afternoon. When they did not return by nightfall, crews were called to begin searching.

The pair was unable to be located Saturday but were found just after 7 a.m. Sunday when the hiker found phone service and was able to call a family member.

The man was not injured but was too exhausted to hike out of the forest on his own. A helicopter was called to airlift him to safety and Yarrow was able to hike out with rescue crews.

