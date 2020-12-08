Advertisement

71-year-old California hiker and his dog rescued

A 71-year-old hiker and his dog are safe after the Marin County, California Sheriff’s Office said the pair was rescued on Sunday.
Hiker and his dog rescued in California
Hiker and his dog rescued in California(Marin County Sheriff's Office)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Ca. (WVLT/CBS) - A 71-year-old hiker and his dog are safe after the Marin County, California Sheriff’s Office said the pair was rescued on Sunday.

The hiker, who was not identified, and his dog, Yarrow went for a hike on Saturday afternoon. When they did not return by nightfall, crews were called to begin searching.

The pair was unable to be located Saturday but were found just after 7 a.m. Sunday when the hiker found phone service and was able to call a family member.

The man was not injured but was too exhausted to hike out of the forest on his own. A helicopter was called to airlift him to safety and Yarrow was able to hike out with rescue crews.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses...
Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals
Hawaii
Sick of the cold? Hawaii says it will pay for you to move there
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications
Police said just before each of the robberies, the suspect asked about room rates.
Police searching for Tenn. man who reportedly robbed 5 businesses in 12 hours

Latest News

The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing 86-year-old man who has a history of...
Missing 86-year-old man with dementia found safe
This is the view from Newfound Gap, which is under a Winter Weather Advisory late Monday.
Frigid with mountain snow but warmth is closing fast
Monday, East Tennessee veterans and community leaders gathered together to remember the attack...
East Tennessee veterans remember attack on Pearl Harbor
Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape