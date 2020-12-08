Advertisement

Alcoa’s Grey Carrol wins class 3-A State Mr. Football Award

Alcoa defeated Milan on Friday to win the Class-3A state title, their 6th in a row and a state-best 19th overall championship for the program.
ALCOA FOOTBALL
ALCOA FOOTBALL
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It was another championship season for the Alcoa Tornadoes.

Alcoa defeated Milan on Friday to win the Class-3A state title, their 6th in a row and a state-best 19th overall championship for the program.

Helping the team achieve it’s goal once again was lineman Grey Carroll.

Carroll was named a Tennessee Titans Class 3A Mr. Football finalist for the second consecutive season.

The winners for all nine classifications as well as the Kicker of the Year — all of whom were selected by a committee of statewide sports writers — will be announced at a luncheon Tuesday afternoon at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Carroll, a Georgia Tech commit has registered 58 tackles — 21 for loss, including seven sacks — three forced fumbles and two blocked kicks to lead a defense that has limited opponents to 3.6 points per game and logged seven shutouts.

