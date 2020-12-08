Blood drive for Maryville 5-year-old batting rare form of cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A MEDIC blood drive will take place on Tuesday, December 8th in honor of Janessa Maldonado, who was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer.

Clear Cell Sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that commonly affects arms, legs and hands.

Janessa’s cancer affected her left kidney and had to be removed.

Since being diagnosed over the summer, Janessa’s mother Tiffany Maldonado says her daughter has had five blood transfusions and six rounds of radiation.

“When MEDIC walked up to me and told me they do blood drives for the first 10 bags, I thought, ‘whoa there’s no way my child is gonna need 10 bags’, and we get here and she’s already had six,” says Tiffany Maldonado.

The blood drive will run from Noon to 6 p.m. at Foothills mall. Walk-ins are welcomed.

To sign up to donate, click here.

