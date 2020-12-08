Blount County Sheriff warns residents to be wary of porch pirates

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Blount County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents to be on the lookout for potential porch pirates this holiday season.

“The Sheriff’s Office is starting to receive complaints of pesky criminals out stealing packages from our hardworking citizens. Sheriff James Lee Berrong does not want to see you victimized by these burglars,” said officials in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office released some tips to avoid having packages stolen:

Establish a good relationship with your neighbors and work together to help protect each other’s property.

Sign up for package tracking updates from your delivery service.

Some retailers use a ship to store option. Consider having your items shipped there to be picked up. Amazon utilizes hub lockers, and UPS has UPS Access Point which is retail outlets that serve as UPS parcel delivery and retrieval locations.”

Security camera systems may serve as a reactive option, but sometimes if potential thieves see a camera they may be deterred.

Consider having packages shipped to your workplace instead of your home.

Authorities are encouraging anyone who witnesses suspicious behavior in their neighborhood to call 911.

