Blue Angels announce 2022 Knoxville air show

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels announced the 2022 air show schedule.

During the Blue Angels 76th season, they are scheduled to perform 63 demonstrations at 32 locations.

The Blue Angels 2022 season will kick-off in March in California. The show will come to Knoxville on September 10-11, 2022.

We are excited to announce our 2022 air show schedule at the virtual International Council of Air Shows convention! #BlueAngels #USNavy #USMC pic.twitter.com/CTrJ4iOlwF — Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) December 8, 2020

For the full schedule, click here.

