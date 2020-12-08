Blue Angels announce 2022 Knoxville air show
The Blue Angels 2022 season will kick-off in March in California. The show will come to Knoxville on September 10-11, 2022.
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels announced the 2022 air show schedule.
During the Blue Angels 76th season, they are scheduled to perform 63 demonstrations at 32 locations.
The Blue Angels 2022 season will kick-off in March in California. The show will come to Knoxville on September 10-11, 2022.
For the full schedule, click here.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.