Blue Angels announce 2022 Knoxville air show

The Blue Angels 2022 season will kick-off in March in California. The show will come to Knoxville on September 10-11, 2022.
FILE - In this July 4, 2019, file photo, the Washington Monument is visible as the U.S. Navy...
FILE - In this July 4, 2019, file photo, the Washington Monument is visible as the U.S. Navy Blue Angels flyover at the conclusion of President Donald Trump's Independence Day celebration in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)(Andrew Harnik | AP)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels announced the 2022 air show schedule.

During the Blue Angels 76th season, they are scheduled to perform 63 demonstrations at 32 locations.

The Blue Angels 2022 season will kick-off in March in California. The show will come to Knoxville on September 10-11, 2022.

For the full schedule, click here.

