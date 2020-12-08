Central High, Vine Middle, others move to online learning Wednesday
Knox County Schools announced Tuesday that multiple schools would be switching to online learning beginning Wednesday, December 9.
Carter Middle School, Vine Middle School, Whittle Springs Middle School, Central High School and Ridgedale School move to online learning tomorrow.
Online learning for the schools is expected to last eight days, and the students are expected to return for in-person learning Jan 5, 2021.
