Central High, Vine Middle, others move to online learning Wednesday

Knox County Schools announced Tuesday that multiple schools would be switching to online learning beginning Wednesday, December 9.
(Scott Gross)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Carter Middle School, Vine Middle School, Whittle Springs Middle School, Central High School and Ridgedale School move to online learning tomorrow.

Online learning for the schools is expected to last eight days, and the students are expected to return for in-person learning Jan 5, 2021.

