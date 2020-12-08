Christmas wishes come true for 100 foster children in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Daycares, churches and volunteers all helped made sure no one will go without Christmas in East Tennessee.

“It’s really great to see how many people have really stepped up and just given to make these kids have a wonderful Christmas,” said Robin French.

“It gives me cold chills. It’s amazing,” said Marian Epps.

Childhelp TN volunteers including French and Epps sorted and wrapped gifts on Tuesday morning for 112 kids in foster programs.

This room is filled with toys, games and necessities for kids in foster care programs through @Childhelp TN. Find out on @wvlt tonight some of the gifts that will be given. Volunteers also share what this event means for them. pic.twitter.com/ULKY0yQqQM — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) December 8, 2020

“I have children of my own and I cannot imagine what these children have gone through,” explained French.

Thanks to donations, rooms were filled with presents.

French said, “So if I can give my time to help them be more successful in life and heal from what they’ve been through then to me that is the point.”

Wish lists from kids so often forgotten, donors checked them twice. Some had wants like a LA Rams football player jersey.

“A family actually got it autographed because they had a connection. So that’s something that this little boy isn’t expecting and it’s going to be huge,” exclaimed French.

Others requested needs to be fulfilled asking for a clothing rack or bed comforter.

“There’s definitely some things on the list that it just kind of really breaks your heart,” said French.

“It makes my heart swell. I just think it’s amazing to see what the needs are and just how much we are able to give back,” said Epps.

Thousands of dollars of gifts, but there’s no price tag on a smile, even if just for a moment.

“It’s heartwarming and I’m just prayerful the kids have a wonderful Christmas morning,” said Epps.

