Advertisement

East Tennessee veterans remember attack on Pearl Harbor

Monday, East Tennessee veterans and community leaders gathered together to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor.
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday, East Tennessee veterans and community leaders gathered together to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The attack occurred December 7, 1941.

Nearly 80 years later, communities around the country still honor those who lost their lives.

On Monday, the American Legion Post-2 held its yearly ceremony with Lt. Governor Randy McNally in attendance.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses...
Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals
Hawaii
Sick of the cold? Hawaii says it will pay for you to move there
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications
Police said just before each of the robberies, the suspect asked about room rates.
Police searching for Tenn. man who reportedly robbed 5 businesses in 12 hours

Latest News

The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing 86-year-old man who has a history of...
Missing 86-year-old man with dementia found safe
This is the view from Newfound Gap, which is under a Winter Weather Advisory late Monday.
Frigid with mountain snow but warmth is closing fast
Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
Hiker and his dog rescued in California
71-year-old California hiker and his dog rescued