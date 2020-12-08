East Tennessee veterans remember attack on Pearl Harbor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday, East Tennessee veterans and community leaders gathered together to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The attack occurred December 7, 1941.

Nearly 80 years later, communities around the country still honor those who lost their lives.

On Monday, the American Legion Post-2 held its yearly ceremony with Lt. Governor Randy McNally in attendance.

