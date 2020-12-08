First Baptist Academy of Powell ending school semester early

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - First Baptist Academy located in Powell announced Tuesday it will be ending its school semester early due to the rise of COVID cases in the county.

According to a release, the academy’s final day for the fall semester will be on Monday, Dec. 14.

“This hard end date means that there will be no virtual assignments. By finishing the semester on this date, it allows families to have a 10-day quarantine before Christmas as well as the ability to be out of the building,” said FBA in a release.

The academy released a grade level division plan on how the semester will end:

Lower School

Lower school students will continue to come in as normal for the entire school day from tomorrow until they finish on Monday, December 14th.* The Virtual Lower School Christmas Program has been moved to Monday (12/14) and will follow the same schedule you received by email last week. See below:

Performance One: 11:30 AM - 12:15 PM (PreK-2nd + Mrs. Hayse’s class)

Performance Two: 12:45 PM - 1:30 PM (2nd-4th grade + Mr. Evans’ class)

*2nd grade will perform twice due to their roll in the performance this year*

Middle and Upper School

Wednesday (12/9) and Thursday (12/10) - Full school days, students will review days for EOC exams.

Friday (12/11) and Monday (12/14) - Half days, students will take EOC exams. See below for the testing schedule.

*ALL make-up exams will take place in January when we return. Students who choose to remain at school will have a supervised study hall for the remainder of the day!*

EOC Exam Schedule

Friday (12/11)

First Period EOC: 8:00 AM - 9:25 AM

Second Period EOC: 9:35 AM - 11:00 AM

11:15 AM Dismiss through Carline

Monday (12/14)

Third Period EOC: 8:00 AM - 9:25 AM

Fourth Period EOC: 9:35 AM - 11:00 AM

11:15 AM Dismiss through Carline

*ALL make-up exams will take place in January when we return.*

The Beauty and The Beast Jr. performance by the academy’s theatre department has been postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

