Chilly today but warming trend ahead

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are in and out the rest of the week, but warmer air is headed our way. In the meantime, we have a chilly Tuesday but something to look forward to.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Chilly Tuesday but some warmer days ahead this week. (WVLT)

Clouds are slowly breaking up today. We have a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy view this morning. In the mountains, like Harlan County and the Smokies, it’s cold enough for some light snow showers to continue. You may spot a few flurries flying around this morning, otherwise it’s just downright cold. Temperatures start the day in the mid to upper 20s, but the wind is still kicking up to 10 mph at times and makes it feel 5 degrees colder.

From partly cloudy to mostly sunny today, at least the views improve! Temperatures this afternoon are in the mid 40s. The breeze is lighter today as well.

Scattered clouds pass through again tonight into Wednesday morning, but the 20s are here for one more night this week. We’ll drop to 27 by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday starts with the extra clouds, but comes with more afternoon sunshine. We also have a nice bounce back to “normal”, as we top out at 52 degrees. With warmer air on the way, wind gusts kick up at times in the afternoon through the evening hours, but they’re topping out closer to 15 to 20 mph.

Thursday and Friday are in the upper 50s! We have scattered clouds in and out, but still it’s a nice couple of days.

Rain moves in again Saturday, especially by the afternoon to evening hours as of now. Scattered showers linger into Sunday, which looks to turn over to a wintry mix to snow in the higher elevations outlining the Valley. Then spotty snow showers linger in the mountains on into Monday morning.

8-day forecast (WVLT)

