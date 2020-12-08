Advertisement

Chilly today but warming trend ahead

There’s still some more mountain snow through early Tuesday morning
By Heather Haley
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are in and out the rest of the week, but warmer air is headed our way. In the meantime, we have a chilly Tuesday but something to look forward to.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Chilly Tuesday but some warmer days ahead this week.
Chilly Tuesday but some warmer days ahead this week.(WVLT)

Clouds are slowly breaking up today. We have a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy view this morning. In the mountains, like Harlan County and the Smokies, it’s cold enough for some light snow showers to continue. You may spot a few flurries flying around this morning, otherwise it’s just downright cold. Temperatures start the day in the mid to upper 20s, but the wind is still kicking up to 10 mph at times and makes it feel 5 degrees colder.

From partly cloudy to mostly sunny today, at least the views improve! Temperatures this afternoon are in the mid 40s. The breeze is lighter today as well.

Scattered clouds pass through again tonight into Wednesday morning, but the 20s are here for one more night this week. We’ll drop to 27 by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wednesday starts with the extra clouds, but comes with more afternoon sunshine. We also have a nice bounce back to “normal”, as we top out at 52 degrees. With warmer air on the way, wind gusts kick up at times in the afternoon through the evening hours, but they’re topping out closer to 15 to 20 mph.

Thursday and Friday are in the upper 50s! We have scattered clouds in and out, but still it’s a nice couple of days.

Rain moves in again Saturday, especially by the afternoon to evening hours as of now. Scattered showers linger into Sunday, which looks to turn over to a wintry mix to snow in the higher elevations outlining the Valley. Then spotty snow showers linger in the mountains on into Monday morning.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your full forecast!

Android Users
iPhone Users
8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

covid19 vaccine
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine
(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
Reyna Michelle Rivera
Most wanted Tenn. attempted murder suspect captured in Kentucky
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications

Latest News

This is the view from Newfound Gap, which is under a Winter Weather Advisory late Monday.
Frigid with mountain snow but warmth is closing fast
Cold showers to some snowfall
Cold showers on this chilly Monday
Light snow will mix in with the rain on Monday.
Wintry mix followed by a warmer end to the week
A quick clipper system will bring a light mix first thing Monday morning.
Wintry mix followed by sunshine, milder air