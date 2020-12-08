Gov. Lee to attend vaccine summit at White House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee will travel to the White House to attend the COVID-19 vaccine summit.

During the summit, President Donald Trump will sign an executive order to ensure Americans get first access to the COVID vaccine.

White House officials said they plan to use the event as a roundtable to educate the public about the development of the vaccine and the distribution plan.

Tennessee was chosen as a part of the Pfizer pilot program to help with vaccine distribution in November.

According to reports, the initial U.S agreement with Pfizer would distribute 100 million doses with the option to purchase more. Officials said individuals would need two doses of the vaccine meaning the 100 million doses would vaccinate 50 million people.

The vaccine is expected to be approved by the FDA this week.

