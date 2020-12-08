Advertisement

‘Help is on the way:’ Knox County hospitals expect vaccine delivery by Dec. 18

Doctor Keith Gray announced Tuesday that Knox County Hospital systems are expecting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive on or before December 18.
An image provided by Pfizer shows doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials said Monday...
An image provided by Pfizer shows doses of its COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials said Monday the vaccine could start arriving in Virginia as soon as this weekend.(WDBJ7 photo)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Doctor Keith Gray announced Tuesday that Knox County Hospital systems are expecting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive on or before December 18.

The news comes as a new spike in cases is beginning to emerge following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Health officials have called the case increase “overwhelming,” UT Medical Center has already been forced to begin utilizing surge capacity beds, and the data shows a concerning future.

Trends indicate that cases will continue to spike through December and into early 2021, said Dr. Martha Buchanan on Tuesday.

Health officials urged the public to take personal responsibility by practicing the five core actions and staying in isolation or quarantine when necessary.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: WVLT)
THP: Knoxville woman killed after standing in middle of I-75 south
covid19 vaccine
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
Reyna Michelle Rivera
Most wanted Tenn. attempted murder suspect captured in Kentucky
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Central High, Vine Middle, others move to online learning Wednesday
Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Potential victims in Great Smoky Mountains National Park rape case urged to come forward
FILE - In this July 4, 2019, file photo, the Washington Monument is visible as the U.S. Navy...
Blue Angels announce 2022 Knoxville air show
Mugshot of Dusty William Oliver. / Source: (Blount County Sheriff's Office)
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
Marsha Blackburn
Senator Marsha Blackburn launches ‘Freedom Rings’ podcast