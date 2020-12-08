‘Help is on the way:’ Knox County hospitals expect vaccine delivery by Dec. 18

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Doctor Keith Gray announced Tuesday that Knox County Hospital systems are expecting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to arrive on or before December 18.

The news comes as a new spike in cases is beginning to emerge following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Health officials have called the case increase “overwhelming,” UT Medical Center has already been forced to begin utilizing surge capacity beds, and the data shows a concerning future.

Trends indicate that cases will continue to spike through December and into early 2021, said Dr. Martha Buchanan on Tuesday.

Health officials urged the public to take personal responsibility by practicing the five core actions and staying in isolation or quarantine when necessary.

