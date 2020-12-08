Advertisement

JTV hosts ‘Home for the Holidays’ display

Looking for some holiday cheer? Jewelry TV has you covered at its West Knoxville location.
By Gwendolyn Ducre and Maggie Gregg
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for some holiday cheer? Jewelry TV has you covered at its West Knoxville location.

JTV unveiled its “Home for the Holidays” lights display and is encouraging residents and visitors to the area to stop by.

“Now more than ever, the holidays remind us that we are in a season of giving,” Tim Matthews, JTV President and CEO, said. “JTV’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ event will celebrate our hometown of Knoxville and give back to three charitable organizations that are focused on helping youth, women, and the elderly.”

The display is located at JTV headquarters at 9600 Parkside Drive in Knoxville. Visitors can see it for free, but are encouraged to donate to the Emerald Youth Foundation, the Restoration House or Elder Care.

JTV said that visitors will be able to donate directly onsite using QR scan codes.

The event is open every day from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. through January 4, 2021. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

National Guard members who have the proper training or skills will be allowed to work as nurses...
Governor signs order authorizing National Guard to deploy to Tennessee hospitals
Hawaii
Sick of the cold? Hawaii says it will pay for you to move there
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine
Keith Henry coached at Coalfield from 2008 to 2020.
Coalfield’s head football coach Keith Henry passed away due to COVID-19 complications
Police said just before each of the robberies, the suspect asked about room rates.
Police searching for Tenn. man who reportedly robbed 5 businesses in 12 hours

Latest News

The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing 86-year-old man who has a history of...
Missing 86-year-old man with dementia found safe
This is the view from Newfound Gap, which is under a Winter Weather Advisory late Monday.
Frigid with mountain snow but warmth is closing fast
Monday, East Tennessee veterans and community leaders gathered together to remember the attack...
East Tennessee veterans remember attack on Pearl Harbor
Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape
Hiker and his dog rescued in California
71-year-old California hiker and his dog rescued