JTV hosts ‘Home for the Holidays’ display

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for some holiday cheer? Jewelry TV has you covered at its West Knoxville location.

JTV unveiled its “Home for the Holidays” lights display and is encouraging residents and visitors to the area to stop by.

“Now more than ever, the holidays remind us that we are in a season of giving,” Tim Matthews, JTV President and CEO, said. “JTV’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ event will celebrate our hometown of Knoxville and give back to three charitable organizations that are focused on helping youth, women, and the elderly.”

The display is located at JTV headquarters at 9600 Parkside Drive in Knoxville. Visitors can see it for free, but are encouraged to donate to the Emerald Youth Foundation, the Restoration House or Elder Care.

JTV said that visitors will be able to donate directly onsite using QR scan codes.

The event is open every day from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. through January 4, 2021. Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.