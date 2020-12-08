Knox County Health Department limits contact tracing due to overwhelming case volume

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department said Tuesday that contact tracing would only be used for individuals who are 18 and younger or 60 and older.

Dr. Martha Buchanan said the decision was made due to the recent high volume of cases being reported in Knox County.

“The local situation is the worst we have seen,” said Dr. Buchanan. “Our system is fundamentally overwhelmed.”

Dr. Buchanan stressed the importance of not waiting for a call from the health department to quarantine yourself if you test positive. It is also the individual’s responsibility to contact anyone to whom they could have spread the virus.

A “close contact” is anyone the sick person has been within six feet of for more than 15 minutes.

The Health Department said they are relying on providers to advise their patients on what to do if they test positive. KCHD is also offering a new tool online called the “Quarantine and Isolation Calculator.” The web page can be used to determine how long someone should quarantine or isolate depending on the situation.

The Knox County Health Department also said they will no longer be issuing return to work papers.

“This does not mean we are giving up,” said Dr. Buchanan.

