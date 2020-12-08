Advertisement

Knoxville couple saves three little lives while on holiday hike

Out for a hike, a Knoxville couple did not expect to save a few lives.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Out for a hike, a Knoxville couple did not expect to save a few lives. A couple of months later and everyone was thriving.

“I just couldn’t believe it. We just couldn’t think how did these three little baby puppies get on top of a mountain all by themselves,” said Carolyn Fellhoelter.

Fellhoelter was hiking Campbell County’s Cumberland Trail a few months ago when she found three little gifts.

“They were just the most precious little puppies,” said Fellhoelter.

Three coonhounds taken to a local shelter, but no one claimed them. Then American Black and Tan Coonhound Rescue got involved.

“Without the help of volunteers we wouldn’t be able to do any of this,” said Cindy Pack, a board member for American Black and Tan.

Pack knew how to care for the little pups. She fostered at least a dozen in 2020.

This time she needed help.

“It turned out they needed a foster so I jumped right and decided to foster the three puppies,” explained Fellhoelter, “I had them for about a week, and I wanted all three of them, I wanted to keep all three.”

With two dogs of her own, it would be too much for Fellhoelter.

Like a Christmas wish come true, in stepped Lindsey Gharavi.

Gharavi said, “We were not looking for a dog, but Cindy visits my husband’s office and showed him the puppy and somehow won him over.”

Though her husband wasn’t a dog person, seeing the little dog, now named ‘George Cooney’ was love at first sight.

“He’s definitely made a difference in our lives because he’s super spunky,” said Gharavi, “He’s extremely smart, and so he picks up on commands and cues, he’s really fun to work with. Because he’s very motivated by affection, and of course, treats.”

“I love getting all the pictures and messages on Facebook and just seeing that these dogs that were once considered throwaways are now in loving homes,” said Pack.

He made a difference just in time for the holidays.

“So it’s really fun to see him develop into a dog that can do so many things--sitting, staying...well that’s about as far as we’ve gotten so far,” laughed Gharavi.

