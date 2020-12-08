Knoxville police searching for missing 86-year-old man with dementia
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing 86-year-old man who has a history of medical issues, including dementia.
Police said Kenneth Ailor left from the 4300 block of Climbing Road Monday in a silver Dodge Ram with damage on the passenger side door at around 5:40 p.m.
Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 immediately.
