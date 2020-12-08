Advertisement

KPD arrests man accused in Roane Co. murder

KPD said Scott was wanted out of Roane County for second-degree murder.
Matthew Scott
Matthew Scott(KCSO)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department said a Roane County murder suspect is now in custody.

On Monday, officers located 38-year-old Matthew Scott of Lenoir City around 7:55 p.m.

Scott was found in the parking lot of Extended Stay Cedar Bluff at 214 Langley Place, police reports stated.

KPD said Scott was wanted out of Roane County for second-degree murder.

Scott was booked into the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

