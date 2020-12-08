Advertisement

Mayor Jacobs resumes ‘takeout days’ to support local dining

On Thursday, Mayor Jacobs and Knox County Commissioner Justin Biggs will order from Alice's Diner.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 1:46 PM EST
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Mayor Glenn Jacobs announced he is bringing back #TakeOutTuesday and#TakeOutThursday as dine-in restrictions continue due to the pandemic.

“We instituted #TakeOutTuesday and #TakeOutThursday in April to find new and creative ways to help our favorite businesses through pandemic difficulties so that Knox County could come back stronger than before,” Mayor Jacobs said.

Mayor Jacobs said he plans to resume his takeout initiative on Thursday, Dec. 10 because “dine-in restrictions have lingered much longer than anyone hoped or anticipated.”

On Thursday, Mayor Jacobs and Knox County Commissioner Justin Biggs will order from Alice’s Diner.

Melissa Kirby, the owner of the diner lost her home and three pets in a house fire last week.

“Navigating this pandemic has been difficult on everyone,” the Mayor said. “I’m glad to be able to do my part by supporting people like Melissa—who is overcoming tremendous loss—just as she has supported so many others.”

