Men who preyed on homeless, lured them into Smokies, sentenced for rape

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Tennessee men who preyed on homeless drug addicts, lured them into the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, and raped them in 2012 and 2015, pleaded guilty and were sentenced to prison Monday, December 7.

Dusty William Oliver, 41, and Richard Graham, 49, were sentenced Monday by Judge Thomas A. Varlan in the rapes of two men, one which occurred in June 2012 and another which occurred in November 2015, according to a release from United States Attorney J Douglas Overbey. Investigators said Oliver and Graham “preyed on homeless, drug-addicted” men, victims they believed would be unlikely to report the attacks to police.

In both instances, officials said Oliver and Graham befriended their victims on the roadside in Knoxville before taking them to the park.

“Each victim was tricked into hiking unfamiliar trails in pitch darkness,” according to the release. Oliver and Graham then raped the victims at the same time.

Oliver and Graham pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse. Oliver was sentenced to 300 months in prison and 15 years supervised release. Graham was sentenced to 230 months in prison and 15 years supervised release. Both will be required to register with the state sex offender registry and comply with special regulations during their supervised release periods.

“The defendants exploited vulnerable victims; however, the victims were brave enough to come forward and report their attacks. The victims’ cooperation throughout the investigation and prosecution was necessary, and I commend them for seeing it through. The hefty sentences should serve as a warning to others that one will pay heavily for committing violent crimes in our national parks,” said U.S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey.

