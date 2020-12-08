Advertisement

Mississippi K-9 deputy dies in weekend house fire

A Mississippi K-9 deputy has died after a house fire at a deputy’s home on Saturday afternoon.
Miss. K-9 deputy dies in weekend house fire.
Miss. K-9 deputy dies in weekend house fire.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUNICA, Miss. (WVLT) -A Mississippi K-9 deputy has died after a house fire at a deputy’s home on Saturday afternoon.

WMC reported Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says K-9 deputy Blade was in the home of a sheriff deputy K-9 handler at the time of the fire. There were five minors in the home who were able to exit safely, but Blade was unable to be rescued.

Blade’s remains were taken to the Horn Lake Animal Hospital for private cremation, according to TCSO. The cremated remains will be returned to the sheriff’s office.

Tunica Police Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire.

The Tunica County Sheriff's Office is saddened to share the news of the loss of one of our own, Tunica County Sheriff's...

Posted by Tunica County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

