Officials caution Tennesseans about out-of-state voter registration, absentee ballot scam calls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett asked Tennesseans to beware of potential solicitations to register to vote or cast an absentee ballot in another state.

Officials said they were notified that out-of-state organizations solicited Tennessee residents to register to vote and cast an absentee ballot in a state where run-off elections are still pending.

“Voting in a state where you are not entitled to vote is morally and legally wrong,” said Secretary Hargett. “I encourage the citizens of our great state to call our hotline if they receive a solicitation to participate in another state’s election so that we can help preserve the integrity of the vote in other states.”

Anyone who receives a call like this is asked to call the Tennessee Division of Elections’ fraud hotline at 1-877-850-4959.

